BALTIMORE — Intervals of clouds and sun today with temps in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds build in on Wednesday ahead of our next messy system. Thursday may start off with a bit of a mix, including a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. This is for Baltimore and everyone east of 95. The eastern shore will likely stay all rain. By mid day all of us end up with a cold rain in the 40s. The rest of the week we clear out and Friday looks to be the warmest of the week near 50 degrees.

Stay tuned! Have a wonderful week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of sleet after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Rain. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.