Increasing sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! In the wake of the cold front passing through this morning, winds will shift out of the northwest-drawing in drier air and decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will climb into the mid-80s and humidity decreases! Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend and the weather pattern remains rain-free! Highs start off seasonal on Saturday, before climbing back into the low-90s on Sunday. Nearing record warmth on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures decline to seasonable levels through the middle of next week and the dry stretch of weather continues.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.