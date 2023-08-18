Watch Now
Increasing sunshine!

Low humidity...
A cold front moves through the area early Friday morning- generating a northwest wind, which will keep temperatures seasonal and humidity on the lower end of the scale. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/plenty-of-dry-time-this-week
Posted at 2:55 AM, Aug 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! In the wake of the cold front passing through this morning, winds will shift out of the northwest-drawing in drier air and decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will climb into the mid-80s and humidity decreases! Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend and the weather pattern remains rain-free! Highs start off seasonal on Saturday, before climbing back into the low-90s on Sunday. Nearing record warmth on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures decline to seasonable levels through the middle of next week and the dry stretch of weather continues.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

