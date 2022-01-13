Increasing Clouds With Above Normal Temps

Clouds will increase today and highs will be above normal in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower this afternoon/evening. A cold front moves through tomorrow dropping high temperatures into the upper 20s by Saturday. Wintry weather is possible on Sunday afternoon bringing a mix of snow mainly north and west and wintry mix to rain along the I-95 corridor. This is an evolving forecast.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight:Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday: A chance of snow after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

