In the 70s with sunny skies today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! After a crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will only rise into the mid-70s for most this afternoon under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will feel like late-September! Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels by the end of the week, in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain sunny this weekend and temperatures warm up into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a whisper of a rain chance early next week, but it doesn't look like much.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.