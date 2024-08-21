In the 70s with sunny skies today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! After a crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will only rise into the mid-70s for most this afternoon under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will feel like late-September! Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels by the end of the week, in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain sunny this weekend and temperatures warm up into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a whisper of a rain chance early next week, but it doesn't look like much.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.