Improving Tuesday morning forecast

Happy Tuesday all!

It looks like the snow has finally come to an end with snow showers wrapping up around the midnight hour for most. Temperatures will still be frigid going into our second day of the week, but sunshine is on the way to help us out. Conditions will continue to be partly sunny throughout the workweek with temperatures struggling to make it into the 30s. This cold snap will keep that snow lingering on the ground, but no new snow should be moving our way in the very near future. Our next system may actually bring our next shot at more snow showers just in time for the Raven's game on Saturday. We will keep a keen eye on what's brewing out west.

Be careful on the roadways if you are planning to travel.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.