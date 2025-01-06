Impactful snow today

BALTIMORE — A snowy start to the week! It will be a very messy start to the morning commute, so stay home if you can! The heaviest snow overspreads the area this morning, with low visibility and snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times. Around midday, light scattered snow showers linger through the afternoon before the second burst of snow this evening. Snow showers will wrap up by midnight. Overall, snow totals will be in the 4-8" range with isolated higher totals possible, especially to the south of the city. Make sure to clear off your car and shovel your driveways before temperatures plummet into the teens overnight! Blustery northeast winds today will make it feel like the teens and 20s. Calm but cold through the rest of the week, before our next snow chance on Saturday.

Stay safe!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29. Calm wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Snow likely. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 35.