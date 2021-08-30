Ida's Maryland Impact

WMAR

The remnants of Ida will eventually churn our way bringing with it lots of deep tropical moisture. A level 1 (out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms exists Wednesday with out primary concerns being flash flooding and brief tornadoes. The National Weather Service has already issued a flash flood watch for our area that begins Wednesday morning at 11am and lingers through 8am Thursday.

Rain chances will be increasing Tuesday night as some of the outer rainbands begin moving into our area. Showers will greet you as you head out the door and we'll see it coming in waves throughout the day. Looks like the heaviest rain will arrive late afternoon into Wednesday night.

Models will change with every update we get-- and I do believe this model is being bullish...but I want to give you an idea of what the more aggressive outlooks are, before telling you what I believe is going to happen:

Models are notoriously bad at picking up on rainbands of tropical systems... I believe that widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain across the area looks likely...with isolated totals 6"+. Guidance has the higher totals falling in western Maryland, with totals decreasing as you move eastward.

If you live an area that is low-lying or prone to flooding I advise that you make plans to spend the night Wednesday at a family member or friend's house that is on higher ground. There are some things we can all do to mitigate flooding potential and property damage-- clean out your gutters and the storm drains on your street-- this allows for better water flows. These small steps can prevent roof damage and minimize street flooding.

