Ian's local Impact

While we are going to get a good amount of rain through Monday, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues. Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Annapolis to DC, but areal flooding will be possible (low end risk) along some rivers and streams. Through Sunday night our area will see a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated locations picking up slightly more. Some of the higher totals are expected south of Baltimore and on the eastern shore.

Meanwhile winds pick up overnight Friday into Saturday— with some of the strongest gusts peaking near 40mph. Winds will decrease late day Saturday, but will pick back up to 30 mph late Sunday. These damp, dreary, cooler conditions will linger into the beginning of the week. Sunny skies return to the forecast by Wednesday, when afternoon temperatures return to the lower 70s.