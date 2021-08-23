Humidity Increasing This Week

WMAR

High pressure will be moving through the area and bringing more sunshine...

With it shifting offshore, we'll see southerly flow return and that will bring higher dewpoints to the region --- which means we'll see it get more uncomfortable as we approach the end of the week. Temperature swill soar into the 90s, but triple digits heat indices return by midweek.

WMAR

Thursday will be the most uncomfortable day this week, with increased rain chances returning Friday. A cold front will approach the area by Saturday and linger-- keeping rain chances around through Sunday.

#staytuned