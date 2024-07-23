Watch Now
Humid & unsettled conditions persist!

Drying out late-week...
Good Monday evening everyone! It has been a wet, mild, and gray day across the state of Maryland as our unsettled weather pattern sets up overhead. A warm front stalls to our south and brings unsettled weather through Thursday. There will be multiple chances for showers and storms each afternoon/evening.
Posted at 2:28 AM, Jul 23, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Showers and storms develop towards the evening with highs in the low-90s. Rounds of rain and storms continue each afternoon/evening through Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s. A cold front slides through on Friday and skies dry out with humidity levels decreasing into the weekend! Sunshine increases this weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low-90s.

Stay sunny!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

