Humid & unsettled conditions persist!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Showers and storms develop towards the evening with highs in the low-90s. Rounds of rain and storms continue each afternoon/evening through Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s. A cold front slides through on Friday and skies dry out with humidity levels decreasing into the weekend! Sunshine increases this weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low-90s.

Stay sunny!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.