Humid & stormy today

BALTIMORE — The front hangs overhead today-keeping showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon/evening. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging winds being the top concern. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a level 2/5 Slight Risk today as any strong storms that form will be short-lived, similar to yesterday's setup. While we break the heat wave this weekend with highs in the 80s, the weather pattern remains unsettled for both Saturday and Sunday as some showers and storms move through. Isolated storm chances are not out of the question on Monday before conditions briefly dry out on Tuesday. Highs will range in the mid-80s early next week before cooling down slightly into the lower-80s mid-week. Another round of rain and storms will slide through Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am. Low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers after 8am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.