Howling winds on this Halloween!

BALTIMORE — Happy Halloween! Howling winds today, with wind gusts up to 35-45 mph at times during the afternoon. Wind Advisories are in place for Carroll and Frederick counties along with western MD from 10 AM - 5 PM as localized wind gusts could be up to 50 mph! There will be plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will struggle to reach 60°. Winds will remain breezy and temperatures fall into the low-50s as the kids are heading out to trick-or-treat. Dry skies this weekend with seasonal temperatures, in the low-60s. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night! Mostly rain-free next week with ample sunshine and fall-like temperatures!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.