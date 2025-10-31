Howling winds on this Halloween!

BALTIMORE — Happy Halloween! Howling winds today, with wind gusts up to 35-45 mph at times during the afternoon. Wind Advisories are in place for Carroll and Frederick counties along with western MD from 10 AM - 5 PM as localized wind gusts could be up to 50 mph! There will be plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will struggle to reach 60°. Winds will remain breezy and temperatures fall into the low-50s as the kids are heading out to trick-or-treat. Dry skies this weekend with seasonal temperatures, in the low-60s. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night! Mostly rain-free next week with ample sunshine and fall-like temperatures!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.