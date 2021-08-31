How is your county getting ready for a stormy forecast

With the impending weather, we want to keep you up to date on any closings or restrictions going on in your area.

Below you will find county-by-county information on pertinent information. This will be updated as we gather more details.

Harford County:

On Wednesday, September 1, all HCPS staff who are able to work virtually should do so. All HCPS schools and buildings will close at 11:00 a.m. All HCPS athletics and extracurricular activities are also canceled and there will be no travel for HCPS sponsored events.

Officials ask to be mindful that storm drains are free of debris such as leaves and branches. You should secure lawn furniture and toys. Check for low spots around your foundation that could create ponding. Do not drive or walk through flooded streets. Be prepared for power outages.

Howard County:

Parking restrictions will be implemented in Historic Ellicott City. Beginning on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until Thursday at 8:00am, there will be no parking on Main Street from Ellicott Mills Drive to the Patapsco Rive and on Maryland Avenue from Main Street to St. Paul Street. Parking Lot B will ALSO be CLOSED during this time frame.

Howard County Police have also posted "No Parking" signs in the affected areas of Ellicott City.