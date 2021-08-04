FORECAST: Code Orange in Effect

BALTIMORE — Temperatures continue to soar into the 90s through Friday with heat indices in the triple digits! There is a chance of scattered showers and storms both today and Friday so keep an eye to the sky! Temps trend slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper-80s- low 90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return next week.

Stay tuned!

LYNX

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.