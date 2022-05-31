Watch
Hotter & Humid Today

Shower/storm chances ahead...
WMAR-2 New Cesar Cornejo's Monday night forecast
Posted at 3:27 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 05:06:59-04

BALTIMORE — High pressure remains in control- keeping the heat and humidity around for today and tomorrow. Highs top out in the mid-90s today which may allow us to challenge the record high of 97° (2011). An isolated pop-up shower is possible this afternoon/early-evening, but most locations remain rain-free. Wednesday will be the last day with highs in the mid-90s before a cold front approaches. This front will knockdown our temps into the 80s and will also bring a few showers on Wednesday evening & widespread rain and thunderstorm chances on Thursday. Conditions look picture perfect for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and less humidity.

Stay Tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

