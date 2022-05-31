Hotter & Humid Today

BALTIMORE — High pressure remains in control- keeping the heat and humidity around for today and tomorrow. Highs top out in the mid-90s today which may allow us to challenge the record high of 97° (2011). An isolated pop-up shower is possible this afternoon/early-evening, but most locations remain rain-free. Wednesday will be the last day with highs in the mid-90s before a cold front approaches. This front will knockdown our temps into the 80s and will also bring a few showers on Wednesday evening & widespread rain and thunderstorm chances on Thursday. Conditions look picture perfect for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and less humidity.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.