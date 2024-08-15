Hot & sunny today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies today with less smoke in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s late-week. Clouds build into the region on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Conditions dry out into early next week with elevated humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.