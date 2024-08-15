Hot & sunny today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies today with less smoke in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s late-week. Clouds build into the region on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Conditions dry out into early next week with elevated humidity and highs in the mid-80s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.