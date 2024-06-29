Hot & stormy this weekend

BALTIMORE — Happy Saturday! Turning very hot and humid this weekend. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits on Sunday. This will be fuel for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. The time frame looks to be in the late afternoon through the evening hours. The storms that roll through today will be isolated and could produce damaging winds and a tornado or two northwest of the bay. Have a way to get alerts! We have a similar set up on Sunday, however, Sunday's chance looks more scattered. Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and even an isolated spin up. Next week skies clear out and we start off much cooler. Heat builds by midweek with another storm chance in the second half of the fourth of July.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 104.

Sunday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.