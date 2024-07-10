Hot & humid with storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Excessive heat and humidity linger with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s today and Thursday, while feeling like the triple digits. Heat Advisories are in place for the entire area from noon-8 PM as heat index values could rise near 109°. The weather pattern becomes more active later this week, as some of Beryl's tropical moisture collides with a stalled cold front. A strong line of showers and storms arrives this evening. Areas north and west of the bay will be under a Marginal Risk as isolated strong storms could produce damaging winds, and hail. Storm chances look greater east of the Baltimore metro and Eastern Shore on Thursday. Friday will be wet with cooler temps in the upper 80s. The weather pattern dries out heading into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Heating up into the upper-90s next week!

Stay cool & safe!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. South wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 8-16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 98.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.