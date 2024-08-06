Hot & humid with storms later today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Very hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A cold front approaches the region- generating isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon with a more sporadic round of storms sliding through in the evening. The bulk of the area will be under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Temperatures drop significantly on Wednesday, into the low-80s mid/late-week with sporadic showers and storms. Debby's remnants are also a concern for Maryland late-week. The timing and placement of the heavy rain is still uncertain right now. There is the potential for flooding an gusty winds. Temperatures shift to more seasonal levels into the weekend, before drying out next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.