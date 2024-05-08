Hot & humid with storms

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Hotter and humid today with highs in the upper-80s for most. There is a chance for isolated strong storms this afternoon and evening, but the Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1/5 Marginal risk. A cold front lingers nearby, keeping the potential for storms around through the rest of the week. Short-lived strong storms are possible on Thursday afternoon, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). An isolated storm is possible on Friday as the cold front slides through, and temperatures will be more seasonal, in the low 70s. Drier skies are expected for the start of the weekend with the potential for showers on Mother's Day. Highs will range in the low-70s this weekend. Trending milder next week with added sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 77.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.