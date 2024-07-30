Hot & humid with storm chances this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Warm and very muggy with seasonal highs in the upper-80s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into the evening hours, with heavy rain and strong gusty winds being the biggest concerns. The heat and humidity will rise even higher through the rest of the week, with triple digit heat index values expected. Wednesday's storm potential will be more isolated with mostly dry skies on Thursday. The 90s stick around through the weekend along with the humidity and storm chances.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 8-16 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday Partly cloudy and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.