Hot & humid with spotty storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and humid day with high temperatures near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper-90s. Another round of showers and storms slides through the area this afternoon and into the early-evening hours. An isolated pop-up storm is not out of the question on Friday and Saturday, but skies will be mostly dry this weekend. Temperatures will range in the mid-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday with lingering humidity. Shower and storm chances increase heading into the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.