Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & humid with spotty storms today

Drier this weekend...
Rain chances will continue through around 10 pm tonight with a few embedded thunderstorms. Some storms may contain strong wind and heavy rain, capable of producing flash flooding. Rain chances dwindle by 10 pm or so, then we dry out overnight with a few leftover sprinkles. Another round of showers are likely Thu. afternoon, but this round won't be as widespread.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
TEMPS.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and humid day with high temperatures near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper-90s. Another round of showers and storms slides through the area this afternoon and into the early-evening hours. An isolated pop-up storm is not out of the question on Friday and Saturday, but skies will be mostly dry this weekend. Temperatures will range in the mid-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday with lingering humidity. Shower and storm chances increase heading into the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft