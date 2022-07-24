Hot & humid with showers & storms

WMAR

Hot and humid conditions linger overnight as temperatures struggle to dip to 80°. Our heatwave continues into the beginning of the work week as afternoon highs will climb to to the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. A cold front will approach the area and bring enough instability for us to see a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon Monday— with damaging wind and heavy rain being the primary risks. Slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday, but a rather unsettled weather pattern dominates the entire work week.

Your Forecast

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

