Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & humid with showers & storms

Level 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms Monday
p1.JPG
WMAR
p1.JPG
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 18:57:37-04
p2.JPG

Hot and humid conditions linger overnight as temperatures struggle to dip to 80°. Our heatwave continues into the beginning of the work week as afternoon highs will climb to to the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. A cold front will approach the area and bring enough instability for us to see a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon Monday— with damaging wind and heavy rain being the primary risks. Slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday, but a rather unsettled weather pattern dominates the entire work week.

p3.JPG

Your Forecast

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018