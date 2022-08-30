Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & humid with PM storms

More pleasant late-week...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Monday forecast
Posted at 3:21 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 03:21:34-04

BALTIMORE — Today will be very hot and humid with highs in the low-90s. Southerly winds will help it feel more like the triple digits for some! A cold front begins to slide into our area during the afternoon, bringing scattered and showers into the region from west to east around 3-8 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1/5) as strong damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The weather pattern cools off late-week and the humidity drops. Warming takes place this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper-80s and low-90s.

Stay tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 63.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018