Hot & humid with PM storms

BALTIMORE — Today will be very hot and humid with highs in the low-90s. Southerly winds will help it feel more like the triple digits for some! A cold front begins to slide into our area during the afternoon, bringing scattered and showers into the region from west to east around 3-8 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1/5) as strong damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The weather pattern cools off late-week and the humidity drops. Warming takes place this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper-80s and low-90s.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.