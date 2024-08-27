Hot & humid today with 90° temperatures

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Hot and humid today with high temperatures in the low-90s. There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for spots NW of the bay, as the air will be unhealthy for those who suffer from heart/lung issues. This push of late summer heat has the potential to fuel storms and showers on Wednesday late-afternoon into the evening as a cold front slides through. Some could even be strong to severe. Most of the area will be under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as some short-lived storms could be strong enough to produce damaging winds and large hail. Scattered storms and showers will stick around later this week, and temperatures drop into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms develop on Saturday afternoon and evening before conditions dry out for the second half of the weekend. Right now, Labor Day looks sunny and seasonal!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.