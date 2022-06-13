Hot & Humid Today

BALTIMORE — Hot and humid today with highs in the 90s! A few showers are possible this morning and an isolated shower can't be ruled out this afternoon. There is the potential for a strong storm or two early Tuesday morning during the morning commute. The stretch of hot and humid days continue this week! The next best chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday. The weekend looks great with more moderate temperatures and less humid air thanks to an elevated northwest breeze.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.