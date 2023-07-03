Hot & humid day leads to strong afternoon storms

BALTIMORE — Another hot and muggy day on tap for the state as we really start to feel the summer heat. Temperatures will rise back into the low 90s and upper 80s and will be paired with heat indices in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. This heat and humidity will supply an ample amount of energy for the storms to use up during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to start up around 3 pm and last until 10 pm. They will be scattered in nature so not a complete wash out of a day. Some storms are expected to get on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Central Maryland and all of the Eastern Shore under a slight risk (level 2/5). Storms are expected to produce damaging winds, large hail possible, and we cannot rule out a brief spin up in stronger storms. Rain chances then begin to fizzle out as the cold front begins to slide off to the Atlantic. Temperatures will stay hot and the humidity does not go any where. Rain chances then return for the end of the work week and weekend.

Be sure to keep and eye to the sky and stay safe!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 9am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.