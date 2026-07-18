Hot, humid, and stormy today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Saturday! Hot and very humid today with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values up to 105°! Heat Advisories are issued for the area from 11 AM - 7 PM. Stay hydrated today! The first round of thunderstorms moves through this morning will contain heavy rain, small hail, and lightning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through mid-evening, with damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Drying out on Sunday with lower humidity. After a dry and seasonal start to the work week, rain and storm chances increase mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Widespread smoke. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.