Hot & hazy through Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! The heat and the haze will be the top story today and tomorrow. The wildfire smoke will still remain noticeable through Thursday with highs in the upper-80s. Moderate air quality is expected as the air could be bothersome to those who have respiratory issues. Skies will remain dry through the end of the week with rain and storm chances increasing on Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front moves through. Mostly dry on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s this weekend. Rain chances increase early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming south 8-16 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Showers and storms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.