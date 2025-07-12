Hot and stormy set up for Sunday

Happy Sunday!

A good start to the day with a little moisture hanging around for the morning hours. Hot and humid is the name of the game for the late morning and afternoon hours. With this, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up around the area. With this type of setup, we will see quick development in storms, but a loss of energy as soon as the sun sets.

So, while we see storm chances for the day, they do not look long-lived. Enjoy outdoor events for the last leg of the weekend, but keep an ear to the ground for any thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s low 90s for the afternoon.

Stay weather aware!