Hot and steamy conditions ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Get ready for the intense heat and humidity, because it is going to come back with a vengeance! High temperatures today will rise into the low-90s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The hottest day of the week will be Friday, with a heat index of 108°. It is best to spend the bulk of your time inside on Friday, specifically between 11-8 PM. Heat Advisories go into effect for the entire area. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits. The heat and humidity will fuel scattered thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon and evening this weekend, so make sure you keep checking radar if you have outdoor plans. The heatwave continues into next week with highs in the mid-90s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 74. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of a shower. A high near 97.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.