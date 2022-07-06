Hot and Muggy with Continuing Storm Chances

BALTIMORE — The mugginess and heat is still here leaving us with yet another hot day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, which will help fuel our storm chances once again. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of the state under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rain leading to flooding issues. This has prompted a flood watch to be issued by our local National Weather Service office and will go into effect at 3 pm and last until 3 am Thursday. The thunder shower chances continue through Friday overnight leaving us a much nicer and drier weekend. This trickles into Monday as well before another round of thunder showers move in for our Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A chance of showers early. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.