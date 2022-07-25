BALTIMORE — Another hot and sticky day for us with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s expected. Heat indices will be even higher with most of us feeling like the upper 90s and almost reaching the century mark. A cold front moves in and brings much needed heat relief but that will also bring in storms for the afternoon and evening hours. A Slight (level 2/5) risk has been issued from the Storm Prediction Center for our entire viewing area with the main threat being damaging winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out though. Afterwards, cooler air settles in for Tuesday before we begin to warm up a bit for the rest of the work week. Saturday will stay on the drier side before rain chances begin to increase for Sunday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.