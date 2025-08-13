Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and humid with thunderstorms today

Drier skies this weekend...
After 11 consecutive dry days, rain is back in the forecast Wednesday! A strong cold front will slide through the region during the afternoon, bringing showers to the area. Rain is most likely between 3-7 pm with up to half an inch expected.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be very hot and humid with highs in the low-90s. It will feel close to the century mark around the Baltimore area this afternoon, so find ways to stay cool! The heat and humidity will fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the early-evening. A Marginal Risk for isolated strong storms is in place for the entire area, as storms could produce damaging winds and periods of heavy rain. This may lead to isolated instances of flooding. The heat and humidity will take a slight dip on Friday, with mostly dry skies throughout the weekend. The heat sticks around into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southwest wind.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

