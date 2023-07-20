Hot and humid with storm chances

BALTIMORE — Most of the day will be rain-free, however, showers and storms will begin to spark up towards the evening time frame, mainly after sunset and will linger through the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has place the area under a Marginal Risk as damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated spin up is not out of the question along and SE of I-95. Model guidance shows conditions drying out for the second half of Friday. Temperatures hold in the low 90s for the rest of the week and the humidity will stick around as well before it decreases this weekend. Highs will climb into the upper-80s and low-90s on Saturday and Sunday. Spotty showers and storms are back next week with highs in the low-90s with more humidity.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph.

Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.