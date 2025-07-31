Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Today will be the last day of the heatwave with highs in the low-90s and heat index values near the triple digits. A cold front will slowly move across the area today, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early-evening. A Flood Watch goes into effect this afternoon for the entire area as storms may produce excessive rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts increase the farther north you live. Light showers/drizzle lingers into Friday morning before conditions clear out just in time for the weekend! An early taste of September weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with low humidity and highs in the low-80s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.