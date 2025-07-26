Hot and humid weekend with a chance of storms

Round two is subject to arrive Saturday afternoon, with another batch of storms expected across Maryland. After a steamy start to the weekend, we will see even more heat enter into the forecast with 90s for highs and triple-digit heat index values returning.

Rain will bring some relief to temperatures for a few cities and communities, but these will be very hit or miss throughout the afternoon. Those that do get thunderstorm activity for either Saturday or Sunday should expect bursts of moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds.

We will finally catch a break from the heat as we head into the first week of August, with below-average temperatures expected! Something to look forward to, even if it's only to lower your BGE bill!