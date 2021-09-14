Hot and Humid, Again

The heat and humidity persist with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. Expect another day of hazy sunshine, courtesy of the smoke from the California wildfires. The next best chance for showers and storms is Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.