Hot and hazy Juneteenth

BALTIMORE — Kicking off our Juneteenth holiday with more summer heat as we soar back into the upper 80s and even a few 90s on the board. A code orange alert has been placed so for those with respiratory and other underlying issues, make sure to take it easy outdoors. Temperatures will begin to cooldown some as we head into the middle of the week with increasing rain chance. Thunder showers will begin to roll in at the end of the week and linger into the weekend, along with high slowly creeping back into the 80s.

Have a great and festive Juneteenth!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.