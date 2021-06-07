Watch
Humidity Sticks Around...
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:05:44-04
It's June... and we've been feeling like July for the last few days...
Additional moisture will trickle into the region tomorrow and we'll see some pop up showers and thunderstorms arriving by afternoon. We'll be rinsing and repeating through Thursday, so it may be best to hold off on washing the car until this weekend.

It felt downright uncomfortable today -- and dewpoints will hover in the 70s through Thursday, so expect humid afternoons.
A cold front will slide through Thursday, decreasing temperatures to below seasonal average, and dewpoints will fall to the lower 60s which will be a little sticky-- but a big improvement from conditions Monday afternoon.

