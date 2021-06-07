WMAR

It's June... and we've been feeling like July for the last few days...

Additional moisture will trickle into the region tomorrow and we'll see some pop up showers and thunderstorms arriving by afternoon. We'll be rinsing and repeating through Thursday, so it may be best to hold off on washing the car until this weekend.

WMAR

It felt downright uncomfortable today -- and dewpoints will hover in the 70s through Thursday, so expect humid afternoons.

A cold front will slide through Thursday, decreasing temperatures to below seasonal average, and dewpoints will fall to the lower 60s which will be a little sticky-- but a big improvement from conditions Monday afternoon.