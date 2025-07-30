High heat & humidity today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today is expected to be the peak of the heatwave with highs in the upper-90s and heat index values anywhere from 105-110°. The intense heat and humidity have led to unhealthy air quality in central Maryland, so Code Orange Air Quality alerts are in place as well. If you suffer from lung or heart issues, it's best to limit your time outside. A cold front approaches and may spark a few pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. The front slowly moves across the area on Thursday, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds. The front will be our saving grace as cooler air filters in behind it, which drops our temperatures into the 70s on Friday. Low humidity and increasing sunshine is expected this weekend!

Stay sunny and cool!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.