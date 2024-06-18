High heat & humidity this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! The first heatwave of the season continues throughout the entire week and into the weekend as there will be a healthy stretch of 90°+ temperatures and high heat index values. High pressure stays anchored offshore- keeping winds out of the south and conditions dry, hot, and humid. Friday-Sunday will be the hottest period of the heatwave as temperatures climb near record-levels, near 100°. Right now, there is a chance of rain late Saturday evening into Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 5-10 mph.
Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 99.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. with a high near 98.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 95.