High heat & humidity this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! The first heatwave of the season continues throughout the entire week and into the weekend as there will be a healthy stretch of 90°+ temperatures and high heat index values. High pressure stays anchored offshore- keeping winds out of the south and conditions dry, hot, and humid. Friday-Sunday will be the hottest period of the heatwave as temperatures climb near record-levels, near 100°. Right now, there is a chance of rain late Saturday evening into Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 5-10 mph.

Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. with a high near 98.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 95.