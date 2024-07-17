High heat, humidity, & storms mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! The high heat and humidity lingers today with highs in the upper-90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect from 11 AM - 8 PM today. This will be fuel for showers and storms that develop around mid/late-afternoon. Short-lived storms that form today may become strong to severe with damaging winds and flooding being the top concerns. More seasonal late-week and this weekend with high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a chance for isolated storms on Saturday, while Sunday looks mostly storm-free. The weather pattern looks more unsettled early next week.

Stay sunny & cool!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Scattered showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.