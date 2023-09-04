High heat continues

BALTIMORE — The stretch of high heat temperatures will continue over the firs half of the week thanks to the high pressure dome that will sit over us. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with tons of sunshine and calm winds. For context, our daytime highs for this time of year is right around 83° so this puts us well into the heatwave category. A cold front begins to slide through the Mid-Atlantic and finally break the high heat with some rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures. This trend will continue through Friday and the weekend as temperatures return closer to average.

Stay cool and safe out there!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Labor Day Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 102. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 74. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.