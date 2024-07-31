High heat and humidity ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures make a quick jump into the mid-90s throughout the rest of the week, but it will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity! Isolated showers and storms are possible each day. There is a chance of isolated strong to severe storms on Thursday, which may be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. This weekend, a cold front swings through- generating widely scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Next week is trending a bit drier, but still hot.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.