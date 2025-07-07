Here comes the rain

Good morning, happy Monday!

It may feel like the longest Monday today thanks to the extended weekend, but Mother Nature has you covered in making you feel better about returning to work. Those sunny days are a thing of the past for a bit, with a beautiful weekend turning into a soggy workweek! Due to a tropical influence to our south, we will see consistent rain and clouds over the next few days. What's left of Chantal will eventually push to the north and bring widespread rain over Maryland. Temperatures look to rebound quickly with the 90s moving back in following Monday. Thunderstorms will accompany us each afternoon, with a hot and muggy setup. A marginal risk is in effect for Tuesday of this week.

Stay weather aware.

Overnight Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am. Low around 75.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.