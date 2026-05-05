Hello 80° temperatures!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A dry and breezy day with highs in the mid-80s! Winds from the south-southwest are expected to gust as high as 35 mph during the afternoon. With humidity levels dropping into the mid-20s and dry fuels on the ground, there is an increased fire weather threat. Avoid outdoor burning today!
Rain returns on Wednesday as a front moves into the region. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms from Wednesday morning through the evening, bringing between a quarter to a half inch of beneficial rainfall. Another round of light rain is likely on Thursday, adding another tenth to a quarter inch of moisture. Temperatures will trend cooler on Thursday before a slight warm-up begins heading into the weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 75.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.