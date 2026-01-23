Heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold this weekend

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Maryland from Saturday evening through Monday morning. Snow is expected to begin between 6 PM and midnight Saturday night and continue steadily through midday Sunday. A band of freezing rain is forecast to move into the area on Sunday afternoon, which could deplete snowfall totals southeast of the Chesapeake Bay. However, areas northwest more likely to see additional snow. Freezing rain will be a major concern on Sunday, as ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch could bring down trees and power lines. Now is a good time to stock up on batteries, flashlights, and candles.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light west wind becoming northwest 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5.

Saturday Night Snow, possibly mixed with sleet. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16.

Sunday Snow, possibly mixed with sleet. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 27.

Sunday Night Snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 19.

Monday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 24.