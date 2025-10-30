Heavy rain to start the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Moderate to heavy rain pushes into the area throughout the morning commute. The rain should wrap up this afternoon. Overall, around 1-2" of rain is expected for most.

Winds gusts between 30-40 mph are possible today and Friday. Halloween is trending drier with highs in the low-60s. Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 66. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.