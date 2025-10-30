Heavy rain to start the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Moderate to heavy rain pushes into the area throughout the morning commute. The rain should wrap up this afternoon. Overall, around 1-2" of rain is expected for most.
Winds gusts between 30-40 mph are possible today and Friday. Halloween is trending drier with highs in the low-60s. Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 66. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.