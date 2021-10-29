Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and Flooding Potential

WMAR

It's a windy afternoon across Maryland. Ocean City has already recorded an unofficial wind gust of 60mph, with gusts expected across our area up to 55mph. The strongest gusts will occur near the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay. Those same gusty winds are currently forcing water to rise along shores, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Coastal Flood Warnings for all counties bordering the bay.

The Coastal Flood Warning has been extended until Sunday morning, as tides are expected to run 3-5 feet above their normal levels. That means that some coastal flooding is expected as we are forecast to see 2-4 feet of inundation above ground level. The worst flooding will occur at high tides through Sunday.

In addition to the coastal flooding threat, we will see 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 3 inches from this system— which could cause an issue for low lying areas and areas that are near creeks and streams. Earlier this week, we picked up roughly two inches of rain, and the additional rain could cause isolated instances of flooding, which is why the National Weather Service also has an Areal Flood Watch in effect through 6pm this evening.

